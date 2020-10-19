The Port of Tarragona's Wharf Begins to Take Shape

The new Balears Wharf at Spain's Port of Tarragona is starting to take shape with the placement of all the caissons, according to a press release.

The new Wharf is being built to accommodate cruise ships and is expected to be ready for handle ships as soon as summer 2021.

It will allow several vessels to dock simultaneously and will also be able to handle any size ship.

The “Mar del Aneto” floating dock has completed its task in the Port of Tarragona, according to port officials, and technicians have also completed the placement of the final caisson.

The construction of the new wharf is currently 40 percent complete and meeting the established deadlines.

"Everything has gone smoothly," said to Carles Segura, the Port of Tarragona’s director of Infrastructures and Conservation.

The final concrete foundation placement operation was completed over the weekend following the launch of the caisson last Wednesday near the Catalunya Wharf.

Approximately 60 people worked in shifts twenty-four hours a day seven days a week on manufacturing the caissons, which were built and placed at an approximate rate of one per week.

The new Balears Wharf will have a surface area of 4 hectares and some 700 linear metres of moorings. It is destined for cruise ships and is expected to come into operation in the middle of next year.