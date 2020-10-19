Hurtigruten’s Vesterålen to Kleven

MS Vesteralen

The Kleven shipyard in Norway has announced that Hurtigruten’s Vesterålen has arrived for a rebuild various passenger areas, covering three decks, including interior design and doors.

According to a spokesperson for Hurtigruten, the layup provides opportunities for upgrading it ships.

Vesterålen’s technical plan was also recently upgraded with new engines for lower emissions.

Hurtigruten’s plans call for the ship to serve the coastal route between Bergen and Kirkenes until 2030.

The 1983-built ship has a maximum passenger capacity of 510, including day passengers traveling from port to port, and 35 cars.

