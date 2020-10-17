Azamara Hotel Director Philip Herbert Departs

Azamara has announced that Philip Herbert has departed from his position as hotel director at the cruise line.

Herbert joined Azamara in 2007 following stints at Celebrity and Crystal Cruises.

He was born in Nairobi; his mother was from Kenya and his father from the UK. Growing up in Kenya, it was the local hospitality industry that stirred his interest in tourism. He later settled in the UK.

It was a friend of his that worked on cruise ships that recommended he give it a try. Celebrity put him through hotel management training and with Crystal for 10 years he worked his way up to hotel director, before joining Azamara.

Carol Cabezas, Azamara COO, said in a letter to past guests that Herbert leaves behind a legacy of many cherished memories and contributions. He joined Azamara round the same time the brand was launched.

In addition to ensuring guest satisfaction, he was said to be noted for making sure the crew’s welfare was looked after as well. He has been credited with the strong crew morale found on board.