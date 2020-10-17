Azamara Hotel Director Philip Herbert Departs

Philip Herbert

Azamara has announced that Philip Herbert has departed from his position as hotel director at the cruise line.

Herbert joined Azamara in 2007 following stints at Celebrity and Crystal Cruises.

He was born in Nairobi; his mother was from Kenya and his father from the UK. Growing up in Kenya, it was the local hospitality industry that stirred his interest in tourism. He later settled in the UK.

It was a friend of his that worked on cruise ships that recommended he give it a try. Celebrity put him through hotel management training and with Crystal for 10 years he worked his way up to hotel director, before joining Azamara.

Carol Cabezas, Azamara COO, said in a letter to past guests that Herbert leaves behind a legacy of many cherished memories and contributions. He joined Azamara round the same time the brand was launched.

In addition to ensuring guest satisfaction, he was said to be noted for making sure the crew’s welfare was looked after as well. He has been credited with the strong crew morale found on board.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking