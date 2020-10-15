Antigua Cruise Port Donates Emergency Vehicle

Antigua Cruise Port and Global Ports Holding (GPH) recently donated a emergency response vehicle to Antigua & Barbuda Emergency Medical Services, according to a statement.

The Toyota Noah, which will be used for this service, was purchased from local auto dealer, Harney Motors.

“The addition of this emergency response vehicle to our emergency fleet is vitally important,” said Shawn Greenidge Director of Antigua & Barbuda Emergency Medical Services. “Demand is high and having this vehicle available could mean the difference between life and death for many in our community who need urgent care. We thank Global Ports Holding PLC and Antigua Cruise Port for providing us with this very timely and meaningful donation and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate.”

Dona Regis-Prosper, General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, said: “We’re very proud to donate this emergency response vehicle. The health and safety of our community is one of our top priorities, particularly during these unprecedented times. If we do not have proper access to essential services, we cannot function properly as a society. By reducing life-threatening delays in emergency care, we are supporting the delivery of quality health care services to the people of Antigua and Barbuda. At the end of the day, we believe that our community comes first.

“Antigua Cruise Port recognizes the importance of its role as a private sector partner and remains committed to working with the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda to address local challenges. This donation reinforces our commitment. We are also thankful to the EMS team, all healthcare workers, and all essential workers for their extraordinary efforts and the sacrifices they have made in recent months to keep the rest of us safe and healthy.”