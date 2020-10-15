Dream Cruises to Hire Singaporeans on World Dream

Dream Cruises have announced that they will be hiring Singaporeans to work on the World Dream, which resumes sailing from the country in early November.

This move is designated to “support the local economy” amid the challenges of COVID-19.

“Dream Cruises is looking forward to providing cruise travel options to the citizens of Singapore after the many months of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the President of Dream Cruises, Michael Goh, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“To provide our guests with the highest level of service and hospitality, we are looking within the Singapore talent pool to fill many different positions available onboard World Dream.”

This comes a week after Genting Cruise Lines – the owner of Dream Cruises – announced that the brand will be restarting World Dream’s service in Singapore, as she makes her homeport debut from 6 November 2020 onwards.

The World Dream will be the newest built cruise ship to homeport in Singapore, according to the press release. She offers a series of two and three-night “Super Seacation” experiences for Singapore residents during the school and year-end holidays.

Goh also said that thanks to the shortness of the offered cruises, Singaporean staff will be able to see their families often.

“This will make it very attractive for Singaporeans who have lost their jobs in the travel industry during this pandemic,” he said. “The restart … will also benefit all the associated businesses that support cruise operations and the trickle-down effect will no doubt be an important part of the revitalization of the Singaporean economy.”