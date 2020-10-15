Dream Cruises to Hire Singaporeans on World Dream

World Dream

Dream Cruises have announced that they will be hiring Singaporeans to work on the World Dream, which resumes sailing from the country in early November.

This move is designated to “support the local economy” amid the challenges of COVID-19.

“Dream Cruises is looking forward to providing cruise travel options to the citizens of Singapore after the many months of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the President of Dream Cruises, Michael Goh, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“To provide our guests with the highest level of service and hospitality, we are looking within the Singapore talent pool to fill many different positions available onboard World Dream.”

This comes a week after Genting Cruise Lines – the owner of Dream Cruises – announced that the brand will be restarting World Dream’s service in Singapore, as she makes her homeport debut from 6 November 2020 onwards.

The World Dream will be the newest built cruise ship to homeport in Singapore, according to the press release. She offers a series of two and three-night “Super Seacation” experiences for Singapore residents during the school and year-end holidays.

Goh also said that thanks to the shortness of the offered cruises, Singaporean staff will be able to see their families often.

“This will make it very attractive for Singaporeans who have lost their jobs in the travel industry during this pandemic,” he said. “The restart … will also benefit all the associated businesses that support cruise operations and the trickle-down effect will no doubt be an important part of the revitalization of the Singaporean economy.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Harland Wolff

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report