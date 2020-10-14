2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Batsoulis Named MedCruise President

Aris BatsoulisAris Batsoulis has been named the president of MedCruise, effective immediately. Batsoulis was most recently the senior vice president of the port group representing the port of Corfu.

The announcement follows the decision of outgoing President Airam Díaz to leave his office as Commercial Director of the Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, according to a press release. 

Batsoulis said: “It is with great honor to assume responsibility of the Presidency of the largest cruise ports Association of the world, MedCruise. I would like to express my gratitude to Airam for his outstanding work throughout his term. Wishing him every success in his new position. I am committing and looking forward to working along with my skillfull colleagues, members of the MedCruise BoD and the Secretariat, to serving the needs of the members ports and associate members and collaborate with all the stakeholders of the cruise industry towards a responsible and sustainable growth. #PortsTogether and #WorkTogether are meaningful today, more than ever."

“I would like to congratulate Aris Batsoulis on his appointment. I am confident that he will develop a great job. I would like also to thank all Board of Directors members for their commitment and excellent work during the last three years. Finally, I would like to recognise the dedication of the Secretariat team, Mr. Jordi Caballé, Ms. Anja Lohrum and Ms. Sara Valls, and encourage them to keep working hard," said Airam Díaz, who has assumed the role of MedCruise Honorary President.

Batsoulis is a Mechanical Engineer and since 2007, head of cruise at Corfu Port Authority.

