MAPEI has recently introduced Ultraplan Marine Fire, a high-performance, quick-setting, fiber-reinforced, self-leveling underlayment, according to a press release.

Ultraplan Marine Fire is designed to be used for interior ship decks that are subject to heavy traffic and as a component of a soundproof floating floor system, the company said. The product is produced in MAPEI’s U.S. factories and available for the North American market,

“Ultraplan Marine Fire self-leveling underlayment has superior compressive strength, low shrinkage and is designed for heavy dynamic stresses typical in applications aboard ships,” said Guido Sardi, Business Development Manager for MAPEI Corporation’s Marine Division. “It can withstand light foot traffic three hours after application and non-moisture-sensitive flooring can be installed within 24 hours, which means the installation process will not be slowed down.”

Ultraplan Marine Fire allows for rolling dynamic loads after three days.

The characteristics of the underlayment will help withstand heavy dynamic loads in high-traffic areas. Poured or pumped, Ultraplan Marine Fire is designed to level interior floors in thicknesses of 1/8" to 1-3/16" (3 mm to 3 cm) per applied layer. And, because it is formulated with MAPEI’s High-Hydrated Cement Technology (HCT™), Ultraplan Marine Fire offers impressive drying-out characteristics for quick curing and does not contribute to efflorescence.

“Ultraplan Marine Fire is a Red List Free product,” Sardi said. “While many materials exist with adverse effects on human health, Red List Free means that products do not contain hazardous materials as identified by the International Living Future Institute. MAPEI is proud of our sustainability efforts, including human health and wellness; these products are part of these efforts.”