Heritage Expeditions to Resume Sailing in New Zealand

Spirit of Enderby

New Zealand’s Heritage Expeditions will resume domestic cruising this season after receiving the green light from the government, according the New Zealand Cruise Association (NZCA) in a press release.

According to the statement, which quotes Heritage Expeditions’ commercial director Aaron Russ, all clearance and exemption requirements, including the Ministry of Health clearance, have been received for the ship to be in New Zealand on the basis of the plan submitted by Heritage Expeditions.

Heritage Expeditions will resume operations on its 50-passenger ship Spirit of Enderby as early as November 24. The seven-day New Zealand cruise will start in Invercargill and take guests around the country’s remote southern backyard, comprising of the Stewart Island and Fiordland, to return to the Port of Bluff.

Another possible start date is December 30. Both trips can be enjoyed by New Zealanders only.

The Spirit of Enderby crew is now quarantining on the ship off Russia for two weeks, having all tested negative for the coronavirus. They will then sail to New Zealand and get tested again on arrival.

 

