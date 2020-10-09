Schillig Named SVP of Operations at Bahamas Paradise

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced the promotion of Lisa Schillig to senior vice president of operations.

Effective immediately, Schillig will be responsible for overseeing the cruise line’s terminals and warehouses and managing onboard revenue and operations across the fleet, the company said, in a press release.

“Since joining our team, Lisa’s unwavering dedication to the cruise line has been a key factor in our success, and we are thrilled to give her the recognition she deserves with this promotion as senior vice president of operations,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “As we prepare to return to sea, we know we can depend on Lisa to ensure all operations are smooth sailing.”

Schillig officially joined the cruise line in 2015, before it was acquired and became Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line in 2016.

Prior to joining the cruise line, she worked as a marketing and foreign trade zone manager until 2009. She eventually left the public sector to become a maritime agent and terminal operator, where she directed project cargo from South Carolina to Florida for several prominent clients.

Schillig’s skill set has helped the cruise line successfully complete several major projects and initiatives, the company said.

During Hurricane Dorian, and with the help of volunteers, she and her team worked to collect and organize more than 250 tons of donated supplies into pallets, ensuring that aid would be shipped to those who needed it most on Grand Bahama Island. Schillig also used her creativity to repurpose both the Grand Celebration and Grand Classica into cargo ships, as the cruise line made dozens of roundtrips throughout September and early October to deliver humanitarian aid.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year, Schillig was instrumental in crafting an aggressive plan for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, leading to the company being first to receive the ‘green status from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Creating the plan required hours of research and collaboration with CDC officials to create a list of new health procedures that the cruise line will follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19 once sailings resume.

“We are all one big family at Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, and I am so honored to continue my career with a network of people who have greatly contributed to my success,” said Schillig. “I’m fortunate to wake up each day and do what I love with one of the finest cruise lines in the industry.”

In addition to the leadership she provides within Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Schillig is actively involved in the South Florida business community and the cruise and travel industries at large. She served as chairman of Club SunFest, a popular waterfront music and arts festival in West Palm Beach, and former president of the Florida Foreign Trade Zone Association. Additionally, she represents Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (F-CCA), where she sits on the Operations Committee alongside other senior cruise industry leaders, collaborating monthly to build relationships with the association’s partner destinations’ private and public sectors; discuss industry issues regarding ports, tourism development, and safety; and enhancing destination experiences among other functions.