Here Are the Cruises Carnival Could Sail in 2020

Carnival Cruise Lines recently cancelled a number of November and December sailings, opting to concentrate on departures from Port Canaveral and Miami. Company officials have also recently noted that they are optimistic they will be able to operate voyages from the United States this year.

Carnival has a number of departures from Miami and Port Canaveral listed for sale on its website. Here they are:

Carnival Elation

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

First Cruise: December 17, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 or 5 nights

Ports of Call: Princess Cays, Nassau, Amber Cove and Grand Turk



Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

First Cruise: December 18, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 or 4 nights

Ports of Call: Nassau, Cozumel, Key West and Princess Cays



Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

First Cruise: December 18, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 or 4 nights

Ports of Call: Nassau and Freeport



Carnival Sunrise

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

First Cruise: December 19, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 or 5 nights

Ports of Call: Cozumel, Key West, Nassau, Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay and Amber Cove



Carnival Breeze

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

First Cruise: December 19, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Ports of Call: Grand Turk, Nassau, Amber Cove, St. Maarten, St. Kitts and San Juan



Carnival Horizon

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

First Cruise: December 20, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Ports of Call: Cozumel, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Amber Cove, La Romana, Bonaire and Aruba