Here Are the Cruises Carnival Could Sail in 2020

Carnival Cruise Lines recently cancelled a number of November and December sailings, opting to concentrate on departures from Port Canaveral and Miami. Company officials have also recently noted that they are optimistic they will be able to operate voyages from the United States this year. 

Carnival has a number of departures from Miami and Port Canaveral listed for sale on its website. Here they are:

Carnival Elation
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
First Cruise: December 17, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 or 5 nights
Ports of Call: Princess Cays, Nassau, Amber Cove and Grand Turk

Carnival Conquest
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
First Cruise: December 18, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 or 4 nights
Ports of Call: Nassau, Cozumel, Key West and Princess Cays

Carnival Liberty
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
First Cruise: December 18, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 or 4 nights
Ports of Call: Nassau and Freeport

Carnival Sunrise
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
First Cruise: December 19, 2020
First Cruise: December 19, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 or 5 nights
Ports of Call: Cozumel, Key West, Nassau, Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay and Amber Cove

Carnival Breeze
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
First Cruise: December 19, 2020
First Cruise: December 19, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Ports of Call: Grand Turk, Nassau, Amber Cove, St. Maarten, St. Kitts and San Juan

Carnival Horizon
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
First Cruise: December 20, 2020
First Cruise: December 20, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Ports of Call: Cozumel, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Amber Cove, La Romana, Bonaire and Aruba

 

