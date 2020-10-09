Antigua Cruise Port to Host Cruise Restart Webinar

Antigua is hoping for a quick cruise restart and the Antigua Cruise Port has partnered with Destinations Together, a grassroots tourism support organization, to share a free 90-minute cruise tourism readiness webinar with the public on Tuesday, October 13 from 10:30am.

This presentation, “Inspiring the Restart of Cruise Tourism: Antigua & Barbuda Together,” has been developed specifically for businesses and residents of Antigua and Barbuda, and will provide insights to encourage tourism and travel-related businesses to prepare for the relaunch of the local cruise tourism industry, according to a press release.

This informative event has received the support of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority. The Hon. Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Investment, will provide opening remarks.

Dona Regis-Prosper, General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, said: “From a cruise industry perspective, the business outlook for the next few months appears much more positive than it has for most of this year. In August, the MSC Grandiosa sailed through various European ports on the first European cruise voyage undertaken since the voluntary suspension of cruise services in March. Valletta Cruise Port, which is one of the cruise ports in the Global Ports Holding family, was one of the ports of call included in this trip.

"The Valletta team’s participation in this voyage allowed our company to test our health and safety protocols, demonstrating that a safe return to cruising is possible for all stakeholders – passengers, crew, and the communities they visit. U.S. cruise line counterparts are also considering restarting cruise travel very soon.”

All registered attendees will receive a certificate of participation. Members of the public can register individually or as a group at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact Antigua Cruise Port via Facebook to sign up or via zoomlink. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HifzsXCtSpO3i3bNMAKdsg