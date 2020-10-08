New Rotterdam Floats Out At Fincantieri

Rotterdam

Holland America Line's Rotterdam has floated out of her building dock at Fincantieri ahead of her 2021 delivery.

Set to debut next July, the ship is now at a pier for her final outfitting at Marghera.

Sea trials are scheduled for early next year. 

Of note, the ship was originally named the Ryndam but Holland America changed it to Rotterdam following the sale of previous Rotterdam to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines earlier tis year. 

The newbuild becomes the seventh ship to be called the Rotterdam as it will spend the summer of 2021 exploring Northern Europe and the Baltic on roundtrip cruises from Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

