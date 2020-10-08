Cruise Industry News: Fall Magazine Focus Is on Start-Up Plans

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Fall 2020 edition has been released.

The 128-paged printed magazine covers the start-up plans for the major cruise companies and their brands, including one-on-one interviews with Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, and Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, as well as Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines.

Related topics include the repatriation of crew, the rethinking of the cruise experience itself, as well as how future preparedness should cover any biological risk.

The Fall Quarterly Magazine also covers shipbuilding, how the yards and the orderbooks have been impacted by COVID-19 and their strategies going forward.

The destination focus is on China, the South Pacific and Australia, with exclusive updates from the respective markets.

A special magazine feature section marks and tracks Crystal Cruises 30th anniversary with a unique behind-the-scenes look.

Other sections cover food and beverage, focusing on Royal Caribbean’s strong and diversified offerings and Scenic’s broad beverage options; expedition cruising; and operations.

The technical coverage is centered on roll reduction vs. fuel consumption and the state-of-the-art stabilizer technologies.

Carol Cabezas, COO for Azamara, is the subject of an executive profile, outlining how Azamara fulfills a unique niche and marking its spot in the Royal Caribbean portfolio.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 30th year, remains in a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.