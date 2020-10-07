Port Everglades Appoints New Director of Operations

Ricardo D. Charlton has been appointed as the new director of operations at Port Everglades.

“Ricardo is an outstanding addition and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him,” said Jonathan Daniels, the chief executive and director at the Port Everglades.

“His skill set spans all aspects of port operations, and we are excited that he has joined our team,” he added.

Charlton began his maritime career in 1996 and, since then, assumed various managerial positions at ports across the U.S. His last one was the director of maintenance at the Port of Tacoma/Northwest Seaport Alliance.

In his new position at Port Everglades, Charlton will oversee the work of 95 people in the port’s harbormaster office, linehandlers, operations support, and container crane sections.

He will be responsible for budget preparation and adherence, personnel, the port’s tariff, and participation in contract negotiations with cruise lines, cargo carriers and terminal operators.