Adler-Schiffe Completes Successful 17-Cruise Summer Season

Adler-Schiffe has announced the successful completion of its summer season, sailing 17 five-day cruises with the Quest from Hamburg to Helgoland, Sylt, Amrum and Halligen islands in the Wadden Sea in the Southeastern part of the North Sea, bordering on the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark.

According to Sven Paulsen, company owner, the Quest sailed with an average of 30 guests plus a three-member expedition team and a crew of 27.

Paulsen said that the cruises showed the potential for expedition and nature experiences in the region.

Each cruise offered different excursions, including a mudflat hike in Japsand, an oyster hike on Sylt, zodiac trips, evening and nigh hikes and a sunset sailing by Lange Anna – a 154-foot cliff on Helgoland.

Between excursions guests could enjoy lunch ashore on piers and beaches. Outdoor barbecues were offered on the ship.

The daily program was fine-tuned each day according to weather conditions, wave heights and tides, Paulsen said.

With the Quest having a guest capacity of 53 and thus sailing at reduced capacity, the company stated that the program was not profitable this year, but based on its success and positive feedback, Paulsen believes the operation is sustainable and can be expanded and thus make it a viable long-term proposition.

Also supporting expedition cruises in close proximity to the source market, he said, is the environmental aspect, eliminating the need for long-haul air transportation and with short sailing distances.

Adler-Schiffe stated that it implemented all the German Covid-19 precautions and reported no incidents.