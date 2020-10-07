CIN Digital Reports

Adler-Schiffe Completes Successful 17-Cruise Summer Season

The MS Quest

Adler-Schiffe has announced the successful completion of its summer season, sailing 17 five-day cruises with the Quest from Hamburg to Helgoland, Sylt, Amrum and Halligen islands in the Wadden Sea in the Southeastern part of the North Sea, bordering on the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark.

According to Sven Paulsen, company owner, the Quest sailed with an average of 30 guests plus a three-member expedition team and a crew of 27.

Paulsen said that the cruises showed the potential for expedition and nature experiences in the region.

Each cruise offered different excursions, including a mudflat hike in Japsand, an oyster hike on Sylt, zodiac trips, evening and nigh hikes and a sunset sailing by Lange Anna – a 154-foot cliff on Helgoland.

Between excursions guests could enjoy lunch ashore on piers and beaches. Outdoor barbecues were offered on the ship.

The daily program was fine-tuned each day according to weather conditions, wave heights and tides, Paulsen said.

With the Quest having a guest capacity of 53 and thus sailing at reduced capacity, the company stated that the program was not profitable this year, but based on its success and positive feedback, Paulsen believes the operation is sustainable and can be expanded and thus make it a viable long-term proposition.

Also supporting expedition cruises in close proximity to the source market, he said, is the environmental aspect, eliminating the need for long-haul air transportation and with short sailing distances.

Adler-Schiffe stated that it implemented all the German Covid-19 precautions and reported no incidents.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report