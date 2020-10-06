CIN Digital Reports

SeaDream Quickly Spinning Up Mini Cruise Programs

SeaDream I

“Usually its two to three years (out) when you are looking at where to send your ships, now it’s two months out,” said Emilio Freeman, vice president of itineraries and destinations at SeaDream Yacht Club. 

With the company suspending cruising in March, it quickly decided to move one of its two small 110-guest ships to Norway for coastal cruising in June.

“That was even more complex. We were selling directly to Norwegians with a separate website, priced in Kroner and we marketed it all in the span of seven weeks," noted Freeman. 

The program saw 12-day open-jaw voyages between Oslo and Tromso. Ports were based on where the ships were welcome, while also looking for off-the-beaten-path destinations.

“Our strategy for Norway was to go with one vessel. The itineraries were flexible enough that if the demand was there and things were positive, we’d add a second vessel,” Freeman said, speaking on a panel discussing the expedition cruise market on Monday. 

That didn’t take long, as SeaDream quickly added a second ship to its Norwegian coastal operation, where voyages were even oversold.

The successful program concluded in September as SeaDream next hopes to operate Caribbean itineraries from Barbados starting later this year.

“We are still working with governments of Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada,” Freeman said. “We believe strongly we will work it out; it’s happening as we speak.”

In addition, according to Freeman, the company has a plan B, C and D.

“It’s a very fluid situation,” he noted.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report