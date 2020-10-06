Lagerweij: ‘Bookings Look Excellent’

Albatros Expeditions President Hans Lagerweij is bullish on the future, noting strong forward bookings for his growing adventure brand.

“If I look to next year the bookings look excellent,” he said, in a panel discussion on Monday on the expedition crise market.

“Clients in our area are almost addicted to these experiences,” he continued, adding the rebooking rate for cancelled voyages is nearly 80 percent.

Albatros is set for growth in 2021 as it will welcome the Ocean Victory, an Infinity-class vessel from SunStone ships, on a seasonal charter agreement starting with the 2021-2022 Antarctica season.

Another newbuild, the Ocean Albatros, follows on charter from Sunstone in 2022, with the 186-guest sister ship projected to sail year-round for the Danish company.

“My only fear is if this (pandemic) continues … if you have to cancel an experience for a second time, what will (customers) do then?” Lagerweij asked.

Bookings for the 2021 Arctic season are strong, and are being driven be the European source market that sees the Arctic as relatively close to home.

“We are the market leader in China, that is our main source market,” Lagerweij continued. “China is the biggest outbound travel market in the world, and only 10 percent of people there have passports and that is expected to double in the next seven years … there should be plenty of business for us all.”