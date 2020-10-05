Aliberti: Atlas ‘Not Just a Luxury Cruise Line’

Atlas Ocean Voyages is not just a luxury cruise line, said Alberto Aliberti, president of the new Mystic-owned cruise brand based in Florida.

“What we want to bring to the industry is a little more adventure ashore,” said Aliberti, in a Monday morning press conference.

Of note, the company has seen strength in its MAX Shore program, offering extended regional odysseys that are a three- to six-day land program during a cruise vacation.

The company has plans to grow to five 200-guest sister ships, with Aliberti noting strong bookings, and that the company has had to hire for its reservations department to meet demand.

The first, the World Navigator, was recently floated out of the shipyard in Portugal, according to Brandon Townsley, vice president of sales, adding later in the press conference that the company was focused on North American-sourced guests.

“We are the only cruise brand to announce newbuilds in 2020,” said Townsley.

The World Navigator is right on time, Aliberti continued, with the company set to launch operations in July 2021.

Deployment highlights include the Black Sea, helping set Atlas apart with calls into Romania and Georgia, an overnight in Odessa and an overland experience offered to Chernobyl into the exclusion zone.

“We’re going back to Israel and Egypt and offering some really unique experiences there,” Townsley said, of 2021 deployment in the summer and fall ahead of the 2021-2022 winter program in Antarctica.

The World Traveller will launch toward the end of the third quarter in 2022.