2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

SunStone Launches New Ocean Explorer, Cuts Steel For Ocean Odyssey

Ocean Explorer

SunStone Ships has announced the successful launch of its fourth Infinity-class ship, the Ocean Explorer, and also said it has cut steel for a fifth ship, the Ocean Odyssey. 

SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased with the quality and high building standards of China Merchants Heavy Industry, which are fully at the level of European Shipyards. We are looking forward to continuing our relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-class project and we, even considering the COVID-19 world crisis, are moving fast forward as planned at very satisfactory speed, safety and quality level.”

Ocean Explorer

The launching ceremony of the Ocean Explorer, which will be charted to Vantage Travel, took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China. The Ocean Odyssey will also operate on a charter deal to Vantage Travel.

SunStone's Infinity class of ships are 104 meters long and can carry between 130 and 200 guests depending on client configuration.

SunStone's Greg Mortimer was delivered in 2019 and became the first Infinity class ship in operate, serving under the Aurora Expedition banner. Six more ships are set to follow.

Newbuild Schedule: 

  • Ocean Explorer - January 2021 - on charter to Vantage Travel.
  • Ocean Victory - March 2021 - on charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Albatros Expeditions.
  • Sylvia Earle - September 2021 - on charter to Aurora Expeditions.
  • Ocean Odyssey - February 2022 - on charter to Vantage Travel.
  • Ocean Albatros - October 2022 - on charter to Albatros Expeditions.
  • Ocean Discoverer - March 2023 - on charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Aurora Expeditions.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today