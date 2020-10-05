SunStone Launches New Ocean Explorer, Cuts Steel For Ocean Odyssey

SunStone Ships has announced the successful launch of its fourth Infinity-class ship, the Ocean Explorer, and also said it has cut steel for a fifth ship, the Ocean Odyssey.

SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased with the quality and high building standards of China Merchants Heavy Industry, which are fully at the level of European Shipyards. We are looking forward to continuing our relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-class project and we, even considering the COVID-19 world crisis, are moving fast forward as planned at very satisfactory speed, safety and quality level.”

The launching ceremony of the Ocean Explorer, which will be charted to Vantage Travel, took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China. The Ocean Odyssey will also operate on a charter deal to Vantage Travel.

SunStone's Infinity class of ships are 104 meters long and can carry between 130 and 200 guests depending on client configuration.

SunStone's Greg Mortimer was delivered in 2019 and became the first Infinity class ship in operate, serving under the Aurora Expedition banner. Six more ships are set to follow.

Newbuild Schedule: