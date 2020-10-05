CIN Digital Reports

Viking Expeditions Is Starting To Recruit Heavily

Viking Expedition Ship

Viking is entering the expedition market with two purpose-built 378-guest ships and is starting to accelerate its recruitment drive for expedition staff.

With ships that are slightly larger, Viking will carry a bigger expeditions staff than most, and is looking to fill out its roster with current opens for expedition leader, assistant expedition leader, expedition program coordinator, lead kayak guide, polar historian, and penguin biologist/specialist.

Interested parties can apply on the Viking website here.

Having built up river and ocean programs, Viking is starting its foray into the expedition market in time for the 2021-2022 season with the Viking Octantis. For the 2022 summer, the ship is expected to sail in the Great Lakes.

A second ship, the Viking Polaris, is set to debut in August 22.

The Hangar

Onboard, new expedition staff can look forward to The Hangar, which Viking said is an industry first as this enclosed, in-ship marina permits the launch of small excursion craft through the ship’s multiple shell doors.

The Hangar’s most innovative feature is an 85 ft. slipway that allows guests to embark on RIBs from a flat, stable surface inside the ship, shielded from wind and waves.

