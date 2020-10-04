New Celebrity Apex Makes Technical Call At Ponta Delgada

The new Celebrity Apex has made a technical stop in Ponta Delgada (Azores).

The ship was delivered to Celebrity by Chantiers de l’Atlantique earlier this year, but its inaugural season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ship has since stayed in Europe, but is now said to be heading toward North America.

Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of international nonprofit Girls Who Code and author of international bestseller, "Brave, Not Perfect," was previously named Godmother for the Celebrity Apex, which is the second Edge-class ship for the Royal Caribbean-owned brand.

The plan this winter was for the ship to sail from Port Everglades offering week-long Caribbean sailings head of a 2021 summer season in Europe.

Of note, the ship also has a number of new culinary experiences onboard. The Craft Social Bar will introduced a relaxed, casual bar space and will offer draft cocktails, wines on tap and more than 50 of the world’s rarest craft beers served by a certified beer sommelier, the company said, in a prior press release.

There is also a new 3-D digital animation dining experience at Le Grand Bistro – Celebrity Edge’s first-at-sea digitally animated menu by Le Petit Chef will offer a new animated story on the Celebrity Apex, enhanced by new menu creations from Chef Cornelius Gallagher.

Photos by Antonio Simas.