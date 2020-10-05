A new peroxide multi surface cleaner and disinfectant by Ecolab has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as that killing the new coronavirus. This was announced by Ecolab themselves.

“With its industry-leading 30-second SARS-CoV-2 kill claim, Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant simplifies hygiene procedures and provides unsurpassed cleaning and disinfecting efficacy,” said Ecolab’s Executive Vice President Michael Johannsen.

“Clean and safe environments have never been more critical to protecting people and building consumer confidence.”

According to the company, their product is the first EPA-registered 3-in-1 peroxide hard-surface cleaner, glass cleaner, and disinfectant. It is capable of killing the coronavirus in an electrostatic application in just 30 seconds.

Ecolab is a major supplier to many cruise lines.