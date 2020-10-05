CIN Digital Reports

Seabourn’s Early Bonus Savings Promotion Extended

Seabourn Encore

Seabourn Cruise Line has extended its early bonus savings promotion offering discounts to guests and faster commission payouts to travel advisors.

Now, guests are offered an additional 10 percent discount on selected voyages and, when they book and pay in full, their travel advisors receive commission straight away.

The promotion is only valid on bookings made before November 20, 2020.

According to Seabourn’s senior vice president for Global Marketing and Sales, Chris Austin, “Early Bonus Savings” is the operator’s way to “support the travel advisor community.”

“The immediate commission payout has been valuable support for [travel advisors] to maintain and bolster their business during this challenging year while offering an attractive discount to their clients,” Austin said. “The promotion has been very well-received by advisors since we launched it earlier this year.”

The Early Bonus Savings promotion can be combined with other promotions to provide more value, including group rates, solo traveler offers, and the Sensational Suite Savings Event, featuring amenities and benefits ranging from shipboard credits to suite upgrades and more, reads the press release.

The Early Bonus Savings promotion is not valid on the world cruise or segments.

Seabourn has also extended its Book with Confidence policy through to November 20. This policy provides travelers with more flexibility, assurance, and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit, according to a press release. 

The policy also guarantees guests the lowest publicly available fare offered for their voyage in the event fares are lowered following booking. 

 

