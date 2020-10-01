Jack Anderson Assumes Interim President & CEO Role at Crystal

Effective October 2, Jack Anderson will take the helm of Crystal Cruises as the company’s interim president and CEO, according to a press release.

The announcement comes as Tom Wolber, Crystal’s president and CEO since September 2017, is stepping down to spend more time with his family and to pursue other interests, said Genting-owned Crystal, in a statement, adding that Wolber is completing his three-year service contract with the company.

“Jack’s history with Crystal runs deep; with nearly a decade of senior leadership and executive consultant roles at the company – combined with his 30-plus years of cruise industry experience – he possesses a profound knowledge of the Crystal brand and the luxury cruise market. He is uniquely suited to step into this role during this pivotal time in travel, ensuring a seamless transition,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, CEO and Chairman of Crystal’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong.

“We are grateful to Tom for his dedicated leadership, the successful introduction of our river ships and expanding Crystal into the expedition market, while maintaining Crystal’s commitment to an award-winning luxury experience.”

Prior to his roles with Crystal, Anderson served as senior vice president of marketing and sales for Seabourn, Holland America and Windstar Cruises, and senior vice president of marketing for Carnival Corporation.

“It is an honor to be entrusted with Crystal’s stewardship during this transitional time in our industry,” Anderson said. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Tom, growing this brand I care so deeply about, and I wish him all the best in his personal endeavors.”

As Wolber looks ahead to the future, his sights are set primarily on greater time with family.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside some of the very best professionals in this industry – all of whom embody the philosophy of ‘Crystal Family’,” Wolber said. “At this time, my focus is shifting toward my family and loved ones. I will always appreciate the rewarding experience I have had with Crystal and I know the company is in very good hands with Jack.”