Hornblower Group Announces Acquisition of Shore Excursions of America

Hornblower Group has announced that is has acquired Shore Excursions of America (SEA).

Hornblower already owns American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines (VCL) and said that this deal will allow it to grow its overnight cruise programs, elevate the travel agent and consumer booking process and expand upon its land-based excursions.

Based in Easton, Pennsylvania, Shore Excursions of America is a provider of shore excursions and cruise extension and exploration packages. Founded in 2011 exclusively to fulfill the needs of AQSC and VCL.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Shore Excursions of America team into the Hornblower family,” said Kevin Rabbitt, Chief Executive Officer, Hornblower Group. “Integrating Shore Excursions of America’s experiences was a strategic investment in the long-term success of Hornblower Group and demonstrates our continued commitment to the future. It was the logical next step in the organic growth of our overnight cruise division with American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.”

The company said the acquisition would let its cruise brands further develop their offerings in anticipation of continued growth through upcoming vessels, including the American Countess and Ocean Victory in 2021 and the Ocean Discoverer in 2023.

In addition, the combination of SEA’s resources with AQSC and VCL will further enhance the already seamless booking process for travel agent partners and consumers, according to a press release.

“We have always shared the same core values and service-oriented cultures as the Hornblower Group,” said James Palmeri, principal and co-founder of Shore Excursions of America. “We look forward to starting this new chapter with American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines as we continue to create and deliver amazing experiences for our guests. We also look forward to leveraging the resources of Hornblower overall to bring our services to a broader consumer audience.”