Lindblad Expeditions Introduces First Voyages to Japan

Orion

Lindblad Expeditions has announced that it will add Japan to its deployment with two new itineraries in 2021 aboard the 102-guest National Geographic Orion,

Sailing on Sept 15, the Orion will offer a coastal Japan sailing over the course of 14 nights, with rates starting at $20,800 per person.

"Step back in time on a voyage into Japan’s riveting history, from the historic castle towns of the Edo period to the elegant shrines and merchant districts of the Meiji era, to the poignant sites of World War II," said the company, in a statement.

"Trace the shores of Honshu and the islands of the Seto Inland Sea, venture into the homes of samurai and feudal lords and discover exquisite centuries-old gardens of Kenroku-en, Koraku-en, and Sengan-en. Get inspired on the art-filled island of Naoshima, and visit museums and studios dedicated to artists and traditional handicrafts in Matsue and on Shikoku. Take a detour to South Korea to spend a day exploring the rich cultural legacy of Korea’s Silla Dynasty among the incredible ancient ruins of ancient city of Gyeongju."

A second sailing features the East China Sea, with stops in Japan and Taiwan, including snorkeling opportunities at the coral reefs of Kerama Island and the mangrove forests of the Yaeyama Islands. Lindblad said  guests can hike among ancient cedar trees in Yakushima’s rainforest and see the hoodoo spires in Taiwan’s Yehliu Geopark. This sailing is 13 nights and departs September 28, 2021. Rates begin at $19,320 per person.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today