Holland America's New Rotterdam Is Launched by Fincantieri

Fincantieri has launched the new Rotterdam for Holland America Line at its Marghera (Venice) shipyard.

The ship will now move to the fit-out phase, with a scheduled delivery set for next summer, according to a press release.

The event was introduced by the traditional and well-wishing “coin ceremony" which sees the yard welding a silver dollar on the last deck of the ship, according to a statement.

The madrina of the ceremony was Mai Elmar, executive director of Cruise Port Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Cyril Tatar, vice president of newbuild for Holland America Line, on behalf of the shipowner and Antonio Quintano, shipyard director, on behalf of Fincantieri.

The new Rotterdam is a sister to the Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam, part of Holland America's Pinnacle class of ships with capacity for 2,668 guests.

