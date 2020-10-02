Here Are The First Cruises Set to Sail In November

The cruise industry's voluntary pause in the United States combined with the CDC's "No Sail" order both now come to end on Oct. 31, meaning the possibility of ships sailing cruises from U.S. ports on Nov. 1 could happen under strict new health and safety protocols.

A number of cruise lines continue to sell early Nov. departures on their websites, as listed below, meaning they could be the first back in service with these ships currently scheduled to sail on Nov. 1.

These cruises continue to have published itineraries calling in various countries, some of which have banned cruise calls until 2021.

Potential Nov. 1 Cruise Departures:

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and St. Maarten

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: CocoCay, Roatán and Costa Maya

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Falmouth

Potential Nov. 2 Cruise Departures:

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Freeport and Nassau



Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel