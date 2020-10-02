2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Here Are The First Cruises Set to Sail In November

The cruise industry's voluntary pause in the United States combined with the CDC's "No Sail" order both now come to end on Oct. 31, meaning the possibility of ships sailing cruises from U.S. ports on Nov. 1 could happen under strict new health and safety protocols.

A number of cruise lines continue to sell early Nov. departures on their websites, as listed below, meaning they could be the first back in service with these ships currently scheduled to sail on Nov. 1.

These cruises continue to have published itineraries calling in various countries, some of which have banned cruise calls until 2021.

Potential Nov. 1 Cruise Departures:

Norwegian Bliss

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada

Norwegian Encore

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Norwegian Sun

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay

Freedom of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and St. Maarten

Harmony of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, Roatán and Costa Maya

Liberty of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Falmouth

Potential Nov. 2 Cruise Departures:

Carnival Liberty

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Liberty
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Conquest
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Conquest
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

AB InBev

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report