Here Are The First Cruises Set to Sail In November

The cruise industry's voluntary pause in the United States combined with the CDC's "No Sail" order both now come to end on Oct. 31, meaning the possibility of ships sailing cruises from U.S. ports on Nov. 1 could happen under strict new health and safety protocols.
A number of cruise lines continue to sell early Nov. departures on their websites, as listed below, meaning they could be the first back in service with these ships currently scheduled to sail on Nov. 1.
These cruises continue to have published itineraries calling in various countries, some of which have banned cruise calls until 2021.
Potential Nov. 1 Cruise Departures:
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and St. Maarten
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, Roatán and Costa Maya
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Falmouth
Potential Nov. 2 Cruise Departures:
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Liberty
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Freeport and Nassau
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Conquest
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel