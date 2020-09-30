November Cruises May Hinge on Potential Friday White House Meeting

Cruise industry CEOs may once be again sitting down with White House officials, according to multiple media reports, pointing to a potential Friday meeting in Washington D.C. at the White House.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "No Sail" order is set to expire on Sept. 30, with no indication of any news coming. Previously, the CDC had extended the order well before its end date in April and then again in July.

On Tuesday, a report from Axios said that the White House had overruled a CDC attempt to extend the order through February, and instead is hoping to extend the order by a month and have the industry to restart cruising in November.

The cruise industry has voluntarily suspended October departures from the United States, and hopes to start in November, which would align with a one-month extension of the "No Sail" directive.

On March 7, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise industry leaders at Port Everglades, with the industry submitting what was called a comprehensive health plan to government officials a few days later. On March 13, cruise lines voluntarily suspended operations just before U.S. officials went ahead with a "No Sail" order.