Sea Cloud Ready for Spring 2021; Winter Season Cancelled

Sea Cloud Cruises has cancelled its entire winter program in the Caribbean and has set its sights on starting up in spring 2021.

"In view of the current developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, this necessary step is the only way to give our guests and all our sales partners the peace of mind when planning for future travel," said Managing Director Daniel Schäfer.

"Since infection rates are continuing to rise worldwide, almost all the islands in the Caribbean still do not allow ships to enter their territory," explained Schäfer.

With the launch of the new Sea Cloud Spirit, the company will send its three tall ships on sailing trips in European waters, starting next spring, according to a statement.

“We are cancelling all voyages that involve uncertainty, and instead we are focusing our attention on what we can already reliably plan today," Schäfer continued.

In addition to refunding deposits, the company is offering its guests the option of transferring those deposits to voyages in the coming year or into the 2022 season, and rewarding this loyalty with a onboard beverage credit.

While plans are to start in the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands in 2021, the company said it is developed a back-up plan that will take into account the current EU requirements for ocean voyages, for example, with departures and arrivals in the same port.