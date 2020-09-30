Advertisement

Sea Cloud Ready for Spring 2021; Winter Season Cancelled

Sea Cloud II

Sea Cloud Cruises has cancelled its entire winter program in the Caribbean and has set its sights on starting up in spring 2021.

"In view of the current developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, this necessary step is the only way to give our guests and all our sales partners the peace of mind when planning for future travel," said Managing Director Daniel Schäfer.

"Since infection rates are continuing to rise worldwide, almost all the islands in the Caribbean still do not allow ships to enter their territory," explained Schäfer.

With the launch of the new Sea Cloud Spirit, the company will send its three tall ships on sailing trips in European waters, starting next spring, according to a statement. 

“We are cancelling all voyages that involve uncertainty, and instead we are focusing our attention on what we can already reliably plan today," Schäfer continued.

In addition to refunding deposits, the company is offering its guests the option of transferring those deposits to voyages in the coming year or into the 2022 season, and rewarding this loyalty with a onboard beverage credit.

While plans are to start in the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands in 2021, the company said it is developed a back-up plan that will take into account the current EU requirements for ocean voyages, for example, with departures and arrivals in the same port. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking