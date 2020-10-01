Fred. Olsen Rolls Out 2022 World Cruise With The Borealis

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced a new world cruise on the Borealis starting in January 2022.

Guests can board either in Liverpool on January 4 (for a 104-night sailing) or Southampton on January 6 (for a 100-night sailing) for the price of £10,449 and £9,999 respectively.

The aptly-named “Around the World” cruise includes transits of both the Suez and Panama Canals, visits to ports in America, Hawaii, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and a three-day stay in Sydney.

“This is an itinerary packed with opportunity and is made possible by the faster speeds of Borealis, which allows us to offer 37 ports of call with fewer sea days in between,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Three days in Hawaii will allow ample time to experience the volcanic vistas and to learn more about the historic site of Pearl Harbor. Sail the scenic fjords of New Zealand; witness the wonder of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia; explore the Lost City of Petra in Jordan and admire the spectacular skylines of the bustling cities of Singapore and Dubai,” Wared added.

Those who book the cruise before October 31 will receive up to 600 British pounds to spend onboard.

The World Cruise itinerary will also be split into shorter fly-cruise sailings, ranging from 17 to 84 nights.

The unveiling of the World Cruise follows on from the launch of itineraries aboard Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ two new ships, the Bolette and Borealis, earlier this month.

The Borealis’ first cruise will be a six-night "Scottish Lochs & Isles" sailing, departing from Liverpool on April 23, 2021.