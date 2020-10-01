Cruise Industry News GCSI

Fred. Olsen Rolls Out 2022 World Cruise With The Borealis

Borealis S2202 World Cruise itinerary map

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced a new world cruise on the Borealis starting in January 2022.

Guests can board either in Liverpool on January 4 (for a 104-night sailing) or Southampton on January 6 (for a 100-night sailing) for the price of £10,449 and £9,999 respectively.

The aptly-named “Around the World” cruise includes transits of both the Suez and Panama Canals, visits to ports in America, Hawaii, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and a three-day stay in Sydney.

“This is an itinerary packed with opportunity and is made possible by the faster speeds of Borealis, which allows us to offer 37 ports of call with fewer sea days in between,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Three days in Hawaii will allow ample time to experience the volcanic vistas and to learn more about the historic site of Pearl Harbor. Sail the scenic fjords of New Zealand; witness the wonder of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia; explore the Lost City of Petra in Jordan and admire the spectacular skylines of the bustling cities of Singapore and Dubai,” Wared added.

Those who book the cruise before October 31 will receive up to 600 British pounds to spend onboard.

The World Cruise itinerary will also be split into shorter fly-cruise sailings, ranging from 17 to 84 nights.

The unveiling of the World Cruise follows on from the launch of itineraries aboard Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ two new ships, the Bolette and Borealis, earlier this month.

The Borealis’ first cruise will be a six-night "Scottish Lochs & Isles" sailing, departing from Liverpool on April 23, 2021.

 

 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report