Cunard Queen Elizabeth’s 2021 Cruises Now Available For Booking

Cunard Line has announced a resumption of Queen Elizabeth cruises starting from March 26, 2021, according to a press release.

The first few sailings will be shorter, three- and four-nights, and depart from Southampton, featuring the British Isles.

The ship will sail three- to 14-day cruises around Europe for the season before heading to Asia and Australia.

There is also a return to Mediterranean fly-cruising from Barcelona.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “We are thrilled to announce such a broad new program for Queen Elizabeth, with sailings from Southampton and, later in 2021, from Barcelona.

“For her first few sailings, we are introducing new, shorter scenic voyages that will sail along some of the UK’s most magnificent coastlines, from the Isles of Scilly, off Cornwall to Scotland’s Inner Hebrides.

“And, for the first time since 2014, Queen Elizabeth will also be sailing a series of fly-cruises in the Mediterranean, departing from Barcelona.”

The program starts in Southampton on the March 26 2021 and ends on the Dec. 19 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

The 2021 itineraries will feature a series of overnight port calls to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Rotterdam, Singapore and Auckland, with late evening departures from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Rotterdam, Aqaba, Colombo and Fremantle.