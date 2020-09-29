Virgin Cancels November Sailings

In a letter sent to travel agents, Virgin Voyages said it has decided to cancel all of its November sailings aboard the new 2,770-guest Scarlet Lady.

"As we continue to navigate what's going on in the world, we've made the decision to cancel our November sailings," the letter said.

Virgin said it had spent years working on its cruise brand and had "incredible shareholders" that were passionately behind the brand.

"It has never been a matter of if we sail, but rather when. We're fortunate to have such an incredible group of people backing us who believe deeply in what we've built and where we're going - not just at sea, but as a business and brand."