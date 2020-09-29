Advertisement

TUI Reports Negative COVID-19 Tests as Mein Schiff 6 Sits in Piraeus

Mein Schiff 6

TUI Cruises said that 12 crew onboard the Mein Schiff 6 that had tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative following two further tests, carried out by TUI Cruises and Greek Authorities.

The Mein Schiff 6, however, continues to sit docked in Piraeus.

The crew are expected to be tested again and all passengers could also undergo a COVID-19 test, according to Greek media reports.

“None of the 12 crew members have symptoms,” TUI said, in a statement. “As a purely precautionary measure and in accordance with the strict processes for the resumption of cruise operations, which were coordinated with the authorities in Greece, the 12 crew members concerned and 24 crew members of Contact Group 1 were immediately isolated o board on Monday. Until the final results are presented, they remain isolated and are taken care of in the cabin.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking