TUI Reports Negative COVID-19 Tests as Mein Schiff 6 Sits in Piraeus

TUI Cruises said that 12 crew onboard the Mein Schiff 6 that had tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative following two further tests, carried out by TUI Cruises and Greek Authorities.

The Mein Schiff 6, however, continues to sit docked in Piraeus.

The crew are expected to be tested again and all passengers could also undergo a COVID-19 test, according to Greek media reports.

“None of the 12 crew members have symptoms,” TUI said, in a statement. “As a purely precautionary measure and in accordance with the strict processes for the resumption of cruise operations, which were coordinated with the authorities in Greece, the 12 crew members concerned and 24 crew members of Contact Group 1 were immediately isolated o board on Monday. Until the final results are presented, they remain isolated and are taken care of in the cabin.”