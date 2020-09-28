Protests at PortMiami: Restart the Cruise Business

Protestors took to Terminal D at PortMiami on Monday to urge the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to allow the cruise industry to restart in the United States.

Managing Port Director Andy Hecker spoke, mentioning that up to 49,500 jobs may have been lost without cruise ships sailing, citing a recent Federal Maritime Commission report. Hecker said he thought the number was understated.

"Every one of those jobs may be supporting two, three or four family members," Hecker said, adding: "The cruise lines have done and submitted what they need to do to perhaps be the safest vacation you can have. We hope they get back to sailing soon.

On September 3, 2020, the Miami-Dade County Commission passed a resolution urging the CDC to expedite and conclude any analysis necessary for the establishment of the public health guidance and preventative measures required prior to the resumption of travel on cruise ships.