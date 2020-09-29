MSC’s New Luxury Cruise Brand Partners With Versonix

MSC’s new luxury cruise brand will be using the Versonix Seaware cruise reservation system.

This was announced by Versonix in a statement.

“Versonix Seaware was our choice because of, amongst other, its flexibility in terms of guest and client management, inventory management, revenue optimization, data analytics and an extensive loyalty program,” Head of Information Technology for MSC’s luxury cruise brand, Mario Barca, was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Versonix.

MSC is building four 1,000-guest, 64,000-ton luxury ships at Fincantieri, with the vessels set to be introduced on an annual basis starting in 2023. Full details about the brand are yet to be announced.

This won’t be the first such partnership for Versonix who has a number of luxury cruise and tour clients.

“The new brand will be able to tap into a vast number of features and capabilities Versonix has developed over the years,” Yuri Polissky, Versonix’s Chief Operating Officer, said. “We are very excited to start working with their new luxury brand in this early phase of its development and launch.”