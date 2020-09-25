Chris Prelog Named President of Windstar Cruises

Christopher Prelog has been named President of Windstar Cruises reporting into Andrew N. Todd, CEO of Windstar Cruises and of Xanterra Travel Collection, the Colorado-based group of companies that includes Windstar.

Prelog began his career in the cruise industry with Seabourn, working first as a waiter, then in onboard hotel operations and finally as head of all ship operations before joining Windstar nearly four years ago, according to a press release.

While he began his career at various Hilton Hotels in Austria, he started in the cruise industry when he signed aboard the Seabourn Legend. From that vital front-line guest relations position, he rose through the ranks and held the positions of Headwaiter, Restaurant Manager, and Hotel Director (all on the Legend) before advancing to Manager of Hotel Operations, Director of Hotel Operations and Vice President of Hotel Operations and Purchasing for Seabourn Cruise Line.

He has earned a degree from the Florida International University in Miami in Hotel Management and Accounting, as well as certificates from Harvard’s Kennedy School, Cornell University and the Higher Tourism Institute in Austria.

“Chris is the perfect person for this role,” stated Todd, “As Windstar’s Chief Operating Officer, he has led the $250 million dollar Star Plus investment in expanding and renovating our three all-suite yachts in addition to managing our operations through this pandemic. His in-depth knowledge and expertise of the small ship cruise business combined with his collaborative leadership style have won the hearts, minds and respect of the Windstar crew and corporate team alike.”

“I am excited and humbled to lead this tremendously talented team at Windstar,” added Prelog. “I know this has been the most challenging year for the cruise industry and our teams at Windstar and Xanterra have worked together across all disciplines to implement Our Beyond Ordinary Care program and numerous plans in response to the pandemic. I am so proud of the work that we have delivered as a team and honored to be chosen for this important role.”