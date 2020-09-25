Costa Reveals 2021 Deployment

Costa Cruises has announced what it called reshaped itineraries for 2021.

Starting in March, three ships will be deployed on a regular basis in the Western Mediterranean: the Costa Smeralda, the first ship in the fleet powered by LNG; Costa Firenze, currently under construction at Fincantieri’s Marghera (Venice) yard; and the Costa Pacifica, which will be offering seven-day cruises calling in Italy, France and Spain.

Three additional ships will be operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, all on one-week itineraries. The Costa Deliziosa will head for the Greek islands, the Costa Luminosa will visit Greece and Croatia, while the Costa Magica will be going to Greece and Malta.

During the 2021 summer season, Costa will have some four ships cruising in Northern Europe. The Costa Fortuna and Costa Diadema will be sailing on one-week cruises to the Baltic capitals and the Norwegian fjords. The Costa Favolosa will be offering 14-day holidays in Iceland, nine days in the Norwegian fjords and Ireland, Scotland and England. The Costa Fascinosa will be operating on a 12-day cruise sailing to the North Cape and on a nine-day itinerary in the Baltic Sea.

During spring and fall 2021, the Costa Fortuna, Costa Diadema, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fascinosa will all be operating in the Mediterranean. The Costa Diadema will visit Israel and Turkey on two separate alternating two-week cruises. The Costa Fortuna will offer Western Mediterranean mini-cruises while the Costa Favolosa will be deployed on mini-cruises in spring and 10-day cruises to Morocco in the fall.

The other cruises previously scheduled between March and November 2021 and not included in the new program will be canceled.