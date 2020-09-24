Advertisement

Crystal Introduces Clean+ 3.0 Health Protocols; Testing Required

Crystal Symphony

Crystal Cruises has introduced an expanded set of health and safety measures for its Crystal Clean+ protocols to include requirements for COVID-19 testing for guests and crew, mandatory travel insurance, in-port guidelines and more.

The new Crystal Clean + 3.0 protocols build on Crystal Clean+ 2.0, the initial set of health and safety procedures which the company released in July, according to a press release.

Crystal said its new Crystal Clean+ protocols go beyond Crystal’s already stringent practices to further safeguard guests’ and crews’ well-being.

Crystal Clean+ 3.0 guidelines feature noteworthy updates in the company’s pre-boarding and embarkation procedures, social distancing requirements, shore excursion policy, crew member standards and practices and more.

The new Crystal Clean + 3.0 protocols incorporate the current recommendations provided by Cruise Line International Association’s (CLIA) to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

As per Crystal Clean + 3.0, guests will now be required to complete a COVID-19 test prior to departure for their cruise and provide a printed copy of their negative result at check-in—failure to comply with this requirement will result in denial of boarding.

In addition, guests will take a second COVID-19 test upon arrival at the pier and must test negative prior to boarding.

Guests will be required to purchase travel insurance, which can be purchased via Crystal or a third party.

While o board, Crystal guests are asked to observe social distancing of at least six feet (two meters) of those outside of one’s travel party including dance partners, and as a result Crystal’s Ambassador Host dance program as well as Crystal’s Junior Activities programming and in-suite babysitting services will be suspended until further notice.

Guests will only be permitted to disembark the ship in port if participating in Crystal’s shoreside activities or excursions and shuttle buses into town will not be provided when in port; guests who do not comply with this requirement will not be permitted to re-board the ship.

All crew will be tested for COVID-19 prior to leaving their home location to join the ship and must receive a negative result; they also will take a COVID-19 test at embarkation, quarantine for seven days upon arrival, and take a test at the end of that seven-day period and receive a negative result, before beginning their duties. In addition, crew will be tested periodically during their rotations.

