Celestyal Announces Details and Deployment for New Ship

Celestyal Cruises announced that the Celestyal Experience will start sailing in March, with the seven-night “Three Continents” itinerary calling on Greece (Athens and Rhodes), Turkey (Kusadasi), Israel (Ashdod), Egypt (Port Said) and Cyprus (Limassol).

Beginning on April 3, 2021 the Celestyal Experience, the former Costa neoRomantica, will set sail on the seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary visiting Athens, Rhodes, Crete (Agios Nikolaos), Santorini, Milos, Mykonos and Kusadasi (Ephesus).

For a limited period, all-inclusive launch pricing starts at just $699 per person.

Later in the season, the Celestyal Experience will operate the “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary, a seven-night voyage.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone. However, we are extremely optimistic about the future of travel and, especially of cruising. We are delighted with the addition of the Celestyal Experience to our fleet. This ship will be a game-changer for us, and we can’t wait to introduce her to our guests. The Celestyal Experience embodies Celestyal Cruises’ ’commitment to an intimate, authentically Greek experience onboard a contemporary, well-appointed, mid-sized cruise vessel. She will undoubtedly be instrumental in driving our continued growth,” said Celestyal Cruises’ CEO, Chris Theophilides.

With more suites onboard than the line’s other ships, the Celestyal Experience provides more cabin categories for customers. The ship features 166 suite category staterooms, 132 of which are junior suites, all with balconies, and 34 Suites, including 22 with balconies; six with bridge-view verandas and six grand suites.

Guests booking suites higher than junior suite categories on the Celestyal Experiencew will have access to the Celestyal Cruises Suite Concierge service, which features a dedicated priority check-in counter, expedited embarkation, an exclusive dining area onboard, and express luggage delivery service including assistance with unpacking. A dedicated Celestyal Cruises Suite Concierge is also available to assist guests with specific tailored service requests.

A Celestyal first,is the introduction of four new Wellness Spa stateroom categories with a variety of spacious balcony, sea terrace and veranda suite accommodations.