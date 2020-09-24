Advertisement

Atlas Ocean to Include Emergency Medical Evacuation Insurance

World Navigator

Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced that it will include emergency evacuation and return-to-home insurance for all guests, in keeping with its All Inclusive All the Way experience.

The insurance covers emergency medical transportation from the ship to a local treatment center, as well as return transportation to home or a medical facility close to home, as required.

“Because safety and the health of our guests is our top priority, we are proud to be the first cruise brand to include emergency medical evacuation and return-to-home insurance as part of every booking,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “With this first-ever included insurance coverage, our guests can enjoy peace of mind when sailing our captivating destinations and know that we take care of every detail, as part of our All Inclusive All the Way experience.”

The line's first ship, the World Navigator, will embark on her inaugural 2021 year, sailing seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021/22.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Blohm Voss

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report