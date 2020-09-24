Atlas Ocean to Include Emergency Medical Evacuation Insurance

Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced that it will include emergency evacuation and return-to-home insurance for all guests, in keeping with its All Inclusive All the Way experience.

The insurance covers emergency medical transportation from the ship to a local treatment center, as well as return transportation to home or a medical facility close to home, as required.

“Because safety and the health of our guests is our top priority, we are proud to be the first cruise brand to include emergency medical evacuation and return-to-home insurance as part of every booking,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “With this first-ever included insurance coverage, our guests can enjoy peace of mind when sailing our captivating destinations and know that we take care of every detail, as part of our All Inclusive All the Way experience.”

The line's first ship, the World Navigator, will embark on her inaugural 2021 year, sailing seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021/22.