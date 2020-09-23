Advertisement

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches New 2021 Itineraries

Balmoral

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has launched eight new itineraries for the Balmoral, including a number of regional departures from Portsmouth.

For selected Balmoral sailings of five-nights or more, guests will also enjoy a free drinks package, plus the cost of their tips covered, for bookings made by Oct. 31, the company said. 

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Services for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re so pleased to be unveiling further new cruises this week, and just as excited to be returning to Portsmouth for four of our eight new sailings. Onboard our elegant, smaller ship Balmoral, guests will be able to sail down the Seine, seek out the Northern Lights, chase the sun in Madeira and the Canaries or visit German Christmas markets for a bit of festive shopping.

“Portsmouth’s well-connected cruise terminal has superb, modern facilities and we know that the team there will be able to provide a smooth and safe checking in process for our guests.

Highlights of Balmoral’s new itineraries include:

The 14-night L2103B Canary Islands & Madeira Winter Warmth cruise, departing from Southampton on Feb. 2, 2021.
Ports of call: Southampton, England – Lisbon, Portugal – Funchal, Madeira – Santa Cruz, La Palma – Santa Cruz, Tenerife – Las Palmas, Gran Canaria – Arrecife, Lanzarote – La Coruña, Spain – Southampton, England

The 13-night L2135 Arctic Norway & Northern Lights cruise, departing from Portsmouth on Nov. 4, 2021.
Ports of call: Portsmouth England – Molde, Norway – Narvik, Norway – Alta, Norway (overnight stay) – Tromsø, Norway – Ålesund, Norway – Portsmouth, England

 

