MB92, a group of superyacht refit shipyards, and Quantum Marine Stabilizers, a provider of stabilizer system design and manufacturing, today announced the opening of their second European service center within the MB92 Barcelona Facilities.

For over a decade, Quantum’s European manufacturing and service facility located in The Netherlands, handled all European service work, according to a press release.

However, with the Mediterranean mega-yacht fleet continuing to grow, Quantum recognized the need to provide service and sales support within the region.

Quantum’s operations are set to commence in mid-October 2020 with an initial team of service technicians, and Andrew Corbin, the Technical Sales Manager, who together, will progressively grow the new Quantum facility.

Quantum’s CEO John Allen stated: “Barcelona and MB92 meet the ‘centrally located’ requirement to better service our clients with a shipyard that has an incredible infrastructure and capacity to accommodate all sizes of superyachts. Over the years, we have worked closely with several members of the MB92 Team and have a tremendous amount of respect for their successful operation and professional approach.”

Pepe García-Aubert, President & CEO of MB92 Group stated said: "We are excited to be welcoming Quantum to our Barcelona facilities. We have enjoyed a long working relationship and I am confident that this next phase will serve as a platform for further success. At MB92, we are committed to partnering with leaders in their respective fields who share our approach to providing clients a world-class refit experience. Quantum has developed an outstanding reputation for engineering excellence, service delivery and are providing innovative solutions towards a more sustainable future.”