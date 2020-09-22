DeCurtis Partners with SMS to Improve the Health in Ports

DeCurtis Corporation has announced a partnership with SMS International Shore Operations.

The deal will see SMS will operate DeCurtis Shield Kiosks to automate the health check questionnaire process and provide temperature screening at cruise ports as part of its new health and safety initiative due to COVID-19.

"SMS and DeCurtis have both built strong relationships with the cruise industry, so the partnership is a great fit," said Camille Olivere, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, DeCurtis Corporation. "DeCurtis understands that the biggest challenge to implementing new technology is to put it into operations. SMS provides a seamless way to implement DeCurtis Shield health screening technology in the embarkation and disembarkation process. The great service that SMS provides will become more efficient and improve peace of mind as well as the health and safety of SMS employees and cruise guests."

"SMS International Shore Operations is excited to partner with DeCurtis as they both work for safe and successful resumption of cruise operations.," said Samuel Mifsud, Managing Director, SMS International Shore Operations." Our collective strengths and combined industry knowledge will bring real value to our mutual clients when they are preparing for the re-start of operations. We are pleased to collectively introduce an ultimate turn-key solution by combining the cutting-edge technology with dedicated, experienced, and service-oriented staff to run it. We are confident it will allow existing and future clients to be a step ahead of resuming safe cruise operations."

This partnership aims to enhance the health, safety and security at ports worldwide while continuing to deliver value to the cruise lines and guests both companies serve using DeCurtis Shield, according to a press release.

DeCurtis Shield focuses on improving indoor environments using patent-pending technology to quickly implement health screenings at any secure entry or exit point.