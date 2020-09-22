Oceania Says It Had Record Bookings in Labor Day Sale

Oceania Cruises announced that its Labor Day upgrade sale proved to be the most successful holiday promotion in the company’s history, according to a company press release.

The premium cruise line attributed the success of the sale, with almost half of the new reservations coming from new-to-brand guests, to a combination of an "exceptional" value proposition and strong demand for a cruise product that features destination-rich itineraries, culinary experiences, and the highest levels of personalized service.

Oceania Club members, the line’s repeat guests, comprised slightly more than half of the new reservations with less than five percent of reservations in total utilizing future cruise credits from cancelled voyages.

“The success of our recent Labor Day upgrade sale underscores the pent-up demand from our loyal repeat guests and incredible appetite from new first-time guests alike,” stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “We are especially encouraged by increased interest in small-ship luxury travel experiences from aspirational travelers and the continued support of our travel advisor partners.”

With the strong demand for voyages in 2021 and the first half of 2022, the line will be launching its summer 2022 season of itineraries to Europe, Alaska, Bermuda, and Canada-New England in November, its 2023 Around the World voyage in January, and the balance of winter 2022-23 itineraries in February.