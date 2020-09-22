Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line to Note Knut Kloster with Award and More

Knut Kloster

Following the passing of one of the founder and visionary of Norwegian Cruise Line, Knut Kloster, Norwegian Cruise Line said it would pay tribute to one of the industry's founders with a new award and more.

"Knut will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest founding fathers of the cruise industry, not just for his extraordinary accomplishments, but also for the values he championed through his countless acts of compassion," Norwegian said, in a press release.

"We will sorely miss him, but we look forward to honoring his memory in all that we do. In his honor, we will be dedicating a section of our yet-to-launch PortMiami Terminal in his name and introducing an annual team member recognition award in memory of his humanitarian, environmentalist and innovative spirit."

