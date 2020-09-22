Carnival on Detailed Restarting Plans with Costa and AIDA

Having re-entered service in the Mediterranean with Costa Cruises earlier this month and with AIDA set to launch service in October, Carnival Corporation has outlined some of elements of the protocols its brands are following.

The company said further that with the Costa brand having restarted cruise operations this month in Italy, its learnings and best practices would be shared among its additional eight cruise line brands, as well as the rest of the industry.

Costa introduced its Safety Protocol developed with advice from medical experts, government and health authorities, aligning with global and national health guidelines, Carnival stated.

The enhanced protocols include online checking and self-certification; further health screening for guests and crew prior to embarkation; physical distancing, reduced occupancy, and staggered boarding times; mandatory face masks in all public areas onboard; redesigned common areas, entertainment and restaurants; protected shore excursions managed by Costa; increased sanitization of all public areas and cabins, expanded shipboard health services and crew training; detailed response, isolation, contact tracing and disembarkation plans for suspected cases, and more.

AIDA will have similar protocols implemented when it launches service next month, including regular temperature checks for guests and crew while onboard; staggered muster drills; routing systems on arrival, departure and onboard to minimize large gatherings; buffet restaurants converted to service restaurants, and more.

Carnival cited a number of leading health, epidemiological and policy experts it has been working with for developing the protocols and procedures for the return of cruise vacations.