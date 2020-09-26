Valencia Planning New Sustainable Terminal

Planning a new cruise terminal, the Port Authority of Valencia described their project has being sustainable, secure and accessible, while offering proximity to the city and sights.

The project will be the focus of the port’s cruise activities going forward, according to Mar Chao, commercial and business development director.

The port is participating in an industry-wide drive toward the development and implementation of advanced technologies and practices to achieve lower emissions, greater efficiencies, a cleaner environment and greater environmental sustainability, according to a prepared statement,

“The new terminal is in line with the port authority’s strategic objective of sustainability and respecting the environment, a commitment that has been assumed by the entire cruise sector,” commented Chao.

Plans call for the new terminal to be built in an area previously operated by a shipyard, covering some 100,000 square meters, and will be destined to serve cruise and ferry traffic with the Balearic Islands and Algeria, as well as ro-ro ships.

Construction specifications stipulate that each berth must be equipped with shorepower and that all roofs must be designed for solar panels.

While moving ahead, a spokesperson said that a final budget had not yet been set nor a date for completion.