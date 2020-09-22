Seabourn Extends Savings Event Through November 2020

Seabourn has extended its Sensational Suite Savings program event through November 20, 2020, offering enhanced benefits and exceptional savings, according to a statement.

New and returning guests will be able to save on suite accommodations on select summer 2021 through winter/spring 2022 voyages, as well as enjoy exceptional enhanced amenities, including a richer Internet package and higher shipboard credits.

They can choose from destination choices including the Mediterranean, Alaska/British Columbia, Northern Europe, Antarctica, and more to help turn today’s travel dreams into travel realities.

The benefits vary by individual voyage but may include any or all of the following:

• Veranda for Ocean View Suite Upgrades

• Up to Three Category Veranda Suite Upgrades

• Up to $1,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite

• Up to 900 Minute Internet Package per guest

• 50% Reduced Deposit

“Many guests and their travel advisors have already been taking advantage of the Sensational Suite Savings promotion to book their summer 2021 Alaska/British Columbia, Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages,” said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn. “With summer 2020 coming to a close, it’s helpful for all of us to have something to look forward to during these current times and we wanted to broaden that opportunity by extending the promotion through November 20th."

A complete listing of the savings, amenities, and select sailings applicable to the Sensational Suite Savings can be viewed on Seabourn’s website.