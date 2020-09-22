Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils Two New Luxe-Adventure Programs

Atlas Ocean Voyages today unveiled two new luxe-adventure itineraries, citing the popularity of its all-inclusive 'MAX SHORE' experiences,

The company is set to launch cruise service in 2021 aboard the World Navigator, and will sail seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer 2021, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021/22.

Among the new options on the World Navigator is a new 24-night MAX SHORE itinerary, departing August 4, 2021, from Odessa, Ukraine, to the Black, Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas’ smallest, authentic and enchanting destinations, the company said. Guests will call at 19 ports in seven countries, and choose one of two complimentary three-night, inland expeditions, mid-voyage, into the heart of the Anatolian peninsula,

“The response to our initial MAX SHORE itineraries has been incredible – with one selling out within weeks,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “These MAX SHORE itineraries are perfect for travelers seeking an all-inclusive, luxury experience to explore remote archeological sites, unique landscapes and authentic experiences of the Black Sea and Turkey. What makes MAX SHORE innovative is that guests have two luxury vacations in one, combining small-ship, luxury voyages with included and complimentary adventures into the heart of a destination – in this case, the historic crossroads of Europe and Asia.”

Travelers can choose between two new MAX SHORE itineraries: Magical Cappadocia – Russia to Israel or Hidden Histories & The Pamukkale Hot Springs. Each MAX SHORE begins on the ninth day, when the World Navigator arrives in Istanbul, Turkey. On these experiences, guests have the enviable opportunity to take to the skies in a hot-air balloon for a ride over Geröme or Pamukkale. The Cappadocia MAX SHORE focuses on the beauty of the Turkish countryside, while the Pamukkale program will highlight lesser-known antiquities and the Salt Springs. Guests then rejoin the World Navigator at Kepez, Turkey. Alternatively, guests can choose to remain aboard World Navigator and enjoy complimentary local Istanbul shore excursions for three days.

Guests on these adventures also will call at Novorossiysk, Russia; Batumi, Georgia; Paphos, Cyprus; and the Turkish ports of Sinop, Amasra, Bozcaada, Dikili, Ephesus (Kusadasi), Patmos, Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethiye, and Kekova Island and Demre.

An overnight in Sochi will provide guests opportunities for excursions in Russia, while overnights in Masada (Ashdod) and Jerusalem (Haifa), Israel, will also provide guests time to visit Holy Land sites; join in vibrant nightlife; and enjoy some shopping.

On Magical Cappadocia – Russia to Israel, guests enjoy the first day visiting Istanbul, capped with a dinner show. A quick flight, the next morning, will bring guests into Kayseri, the gateway to Cappadocia, where they will explore.

On Hidden Histories & The Pamukkale Hot Springs, guests trace the routes and ruins of conquerors and ancient civilizations. Featured on this adventure is the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hierapolis, an ancient Roman spa city with a theater, a necropolis with sarcophagi that stretch for 1.25 miles, and a pool in which visitors can swim among submerged, fallen columns. Guests also have the opportunity to board a hot-air balloon for a birds-eye view of the ancient city and adjacent mineral forests. Additionally, guests will visit Isparta, nicknamed the City of Roses, known for their rose products, as well as their characteristic colorful woven rugs.